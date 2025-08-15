Weekend Weather Outlook: Hot, Breezy, and Stormy

East Idaho and western Wyoming remains sandwiched between two major weather systems: a strengthening high-pressure area near the Four Corners and a persistent area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia coast. This setup will continue through the weekend and much of next week.

Expect more thunderstorm activity this weekend before a much drier air mass moves in from the south starting Monday. A deep southerly flow will usher in a significant warming trend, pushing daytime highs into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday.

Friday Night Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows around 60°F. Winds will shift from south-southwest to northeast after midnight, ranging from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Forecast

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 89°F. Winds will transition from east-northeast to southwest in the afternoon, blowing at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday Forecast

A few more thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, with a high near 86°F. Winds will shift from east-southeast to southwest later in the day, ranging from 5 to 15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.