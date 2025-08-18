Hot and sunny for Tuesday; daytime highs well above average

High pressure is continuing to build in from the south. This will take our high temperatures to the mid to upper 90’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Monsoonal moisture arrives from the south and will be building in mid to late week. This moisture will lead to thunderstorm chances later this week.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with a low temperature back into the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 mph, turning to the northeast after midnight.

Sunny and hot for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature around the mid 90’s. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

More of the same for Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature near 90°.