Hotter today with light winds

High pressure is large and in charge for us and the heat is here. Upper 90s for Pocatello and mid 90s in Idaho Falls and mountains will see upper 80s. Light winds 5-10 from SW with gusts to 20. A few more clouds with monsoonal flow and moisture tonight and into Wednesday with lows in the 60 degree range and highs tomorrow still pumping out the heat in the lower 90s. A late pm thunderstorm might cross the state line to Wyoming at 4pm tomorrow and into Salmon with more cloud cover, but a 20% chance of storms for the valley.

Weekend has temps in the upper 80's and low 90s with a 30% chance of storms for the valley.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather