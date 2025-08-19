Staying hot for Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms

We're staying hot this week, with a slight chance of thunderstorms popping up as a bit more moisture starts to move in around a high-pressure system sitting to our south. That same high pressure is also keeping our temperatures above normal.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with a low around 60°. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the north-northeast after midnight, blowing around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday, partly sunny and hot with a high temperature in the lower to mid 90’s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will start out from the northeast at around 10 mph and shift to the southwest later in the day, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm as an upper-level ridge rebuilds over Idaho. Expect highs in the 80s in the mountains, and upper 80s to low 90s in the valleys on Thursday. It gets even hotter Friday, with valley temps climbing into the 90s and mountain areas reaching the 80s.

Looking into the weekend, long-range models are showing monsoonal moisture making a return. We could see some showers in the southern mountains on Saturday, with rain chances spreading across the entire region Sunday through Tuesday.