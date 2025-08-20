Hot with storm chances

Mild start for back-to-schoolers in D-91 in Bonneville County. Bus stop temp in the mid 60s, and make sure kids know to drink water at school, as it will be hot this afternoon. Lower 90s today. Cold front shows up today during the day with increased chances of isolated storms for all of us. 30% chance for Idaho Falls and Pocatello with highs back to the 90s. We did tie a record yesterday of 97 in Idaho Falls. We will fall off the heat for tomorrow slightly with highs in the 90 degree range, still above average for this time of August, which is 86.

Monsoonal moisture drives the storm chances with the heat for the day and winds pick up to 25+ mph today with the front. We've got more storm chances by the weekend, but we keep the upper 80s and 90s for highs.