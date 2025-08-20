Skip to Content
Thunderstorms clearing for Thursday; hot and hazy for Thursday and Friday

A weak front moving in from the north is interacting with high pressure to the south, sparking thunderstorms across the region Wednesday evening. As the front passes, conditions will begin to dry out, setting the stage for clearer skies Thursday and Friday. However, wildfire smoke carried in by shifting winds will likely create hazy skies over eastern Idaho Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with high temperatures ranging from 85° to 90°. Winds will be light in the morning, becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Friday continues the sunny trend with highs between 85° and 90°F, and winds shifting from the east to the west at around 5 mph.

Saturday remains sunny and warm, with temperatures again ranging from 85° to 90°F. Winds will be light and variable, contributing to continued hazy conditions as monsoonal moisture begins to return by the weekend and into next week.

