Still warm and calmer

Heat still around but drier conditions today and to start the weekend. Tail end showers/storms for the southeastern corner this morning due to yesterday's front. Highs in the 90s and around 90 in Idaho Falls. Some smoke is in the air as well. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds WNW 5-10 with gusts to 20mph. Consistently bright and warm ahead of more moisture at the end of the weekend with some storminess for the area, especially the mountains. A good 50-60% chance of storms for Jackson by Monday/Tuesday. Temps will drop to below average for this time of the year (86) to the lower 80s and even mid 70s for Jackson.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.