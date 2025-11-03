A slight chance of showers for Tuesday with more scattered rain and snow expected later this week

Several disturbances roll through the region this week. We’re not expecting a ton of rain, but gusty conditions with a few scattered hit of rain and snow are possible.

Overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around the lower 40’s. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Tuesday, there is a slight chance of showers between 8am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Cloudy for Tuesday night with an overnight low in the lower 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A sunny and breezy Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Stormy weather possible for Wednesday night with a chance of rain. A low temperature around 40°.

On Thursday, there is a chance of showers with breezy winds. High temperatures in the lower 50’s.