Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Morning snow rounds and colder temps

By
Updated
today at 6:01 AM
Published 5:34 AM

More snow for today 50% chance of showers before 9 AM and then the sun comes out, so grab your sunglasses. It’ll be around 29° for a max temp today. South southwest winds from 10 to 15 gust as high as 20+. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a low around 9, so single-digit lows for the evening. Partly sunny kickoff to the weekend tomorrow Friday with a high of 29°. Wind southwest 5 to 9.

The weekend looks bright. It’ll be sunny on Saturday in a high of 34 and Sunday we get to 40°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.