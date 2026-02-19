Morning snow rounds and colder temps
More snow for today 50% chance of showers before 9 AM and then the sun comes out, so grab your sunglasses. It’ll be around 29° for a max temp today. South southwest winds from 10 to 15 gust as high as 20+. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a low around 9, so single-digit lows for the evening. Partly sunny kickoff to the weekend tomorrow Friday with a high of 29°. Wind southwest 5 to 9.
The weekend looks bright. It’ll be sunny on Saturday in a high of 34 and Sunday we get to 40°.