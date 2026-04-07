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Local Forecast

Wind advisory with gusts to 45mph and sunny 70s today

KIFI
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today at 6:31 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Sunny today and 70.  You can't rule out an isolated shower or storm, but a mainly dry front coming through. Isolated convection along the front line and east of the I-15 corridor.

Wind advisory in effect from 12noon to 9pm.  Dust and blowing dirt may be a part of the afternoon with 35-45 mph gusts into the day.  

This affects the upper snake river plain along I-15 and US 20.  Tonight we'll drop the temps to the mid 30's after the cold front.  

Temps will slide slightly to the lower 60s by tomorrow, then another buildup of warmer air ahead of storm chances this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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