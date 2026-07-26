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Medallero de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026: México domina por amplio margen y Colombia va segunda

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Published 8:04 PM

Por CNN en Español

Los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026 comenzaron oficialmente el viernes, pero ya tenemos una gran cantidad de medallas entregadas hasta el momento.

México es amplio dominador, no solo en la cantidad total de medallas, sino también en las preseas de oro. Este domingo conquistó el oro en remo, aguas abiertas, taekwondo y tiro al plato.

El Salvador sumó este domingo sus dos primeras medallas de oro, ambas en la modalidad por equipos de tiro con arco de polea o compuesto, mientras que Puerto Rico se quedó con la medalla más deseada en polo acuático masculino, al vencer en la final a Colombia.

Primeros 10 lugares del medallero:

  • México 🥇16 🥈15 🥉12
  • Colombia 🥇6 🥈8 🥉5
  • Cuba 🥇6 🥈2 🥉6
  • Venezuela 🥇4 🥈5 🥉8
  • Rep. Dominicana 🥇3 🥈2 🥉8
  • Guatemala 🥇2 🥈4 🥉5
  • Puerto Rico 🥇2 🥈2 🥉7
  • El Salvador 🥇2 🥈1 🥉4
  • Costa Rica 🥇1 🥈2 🥉1
  • Panamá 🥇1 🥈0 🥉1

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