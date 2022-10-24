Free health screenings offered

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health offices are offering free health screenings to anyone 18 years or older.

These screenings include blood pressure, lipid profile, body mass index, glucose test, family history and hemoglobin A1c.

Through Idaho Health and Welfare's diabetes, heart disease and stroke prevention grant, EIPH and SIPH are using these free screenings to help people become aware of any conditions they may have.

Timalee Geisler, EIPH Senior Health Education Specialist says, "We are finding that there's a lot of people who may know, or not know, that they're running around with high values, with high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure. And we want to be able to get them back into their primary care provider to take care of those needs, either get on medication or start a diet and exercise program."

Geisler suggests these screenings should be done at least annually, but if you experience any high values to consistently see your primary care provider.

Screenings will be held now through June 30 of next year. You can view EIPH free screening schedule below.

EIPH free health screening schedule for 2022

Anyone 18 years or older can schedule an appointment with EIPH or SIPH even if you don't have health insurance. To schedule contact Geisler at (208) 533-3149, Mallory Summers at (208) 239-5289 or the SIPH website.