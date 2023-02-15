Magical moments contest winners announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center announced the magical moments contest winners Wednesday.

Baby Go gathered the most votes as grand prize winner, and Baby Burch is the contest runner up.

Grand Prize Winner - Baby Go Runner Up - Baby Burch

More than 90 babies entered the online photo contest this year. Voting was based on public popular vote. The photo with the most likes at the close of the contest was selected for the grand prize.

Since the early 50s, Portneuf has celebrated the birth of more than 80,000 babies.