Free infant safety course offered by Mountain View Hospital

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - Mountain View Hospital will begin offering a new Infant Safety class to the community this Thursday, December 18th. This class will take place on the third Thursday of each month from 6-7 pm in the Cardiac Rehab Unit.

The hospital intends to provide the Infant Safety course at no cost. In this course, participants will learn infant CPR (including compressions and mouth-to-mouth), choking relief, and other general safety tips to help keep their new baby safe and healthy.

While this course does not meet OSHA requirements for workplace certification, it is a general safety course designed to help parents prepare for emergencies.

The hospital has suggested that participants dress casually and bring themselves and a support person or partner to learn the basics of infant safety. The class venue will be located at 3101 Valencia Dr., Idaho Falls, 83401.

To reserve a ticket for the December 18th course, click here. Each ticket is good for one couple.