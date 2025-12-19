St. Nicolas Outreach celebrates 30th anniversary with toy drive at Idaho Falls Public Library

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - The Recovery Churches of America will hold its 30th annual St. Nicolas Toy Outreach today, with its annual "It's A Wrap" Christmas drive. The festivities will take place at the Idaho Falls Public Library from Noon to 6 pm.

Since 1995, the organization has donated thousands of toys to children around the country. Volunteer Santas will hand-deliver all toys donated. Here at the Idaho Falls Public Library, people can donate and wrap toys in meeting rooms 1 and 2 on the first floor.

For those most interested in donating this year, Rev. Trimelda McDaniels recommends the most-requested toys on wish lists, including LEGO, Barbie, and Hot Wheels. McDaniels, head of the Recovery Churches of America, hopes this year's drive will help blue-collar families in the area facing economic stress.

“These toys benefit the children of blue-collar workers,” said Rev. Trimelda McDaniels. “These people work hard every day, but their children often slip through the cracks of society because their parents don’t have money for toys after paying for food and shelter.”

Rev. McDaniels will lead outreach at the Idaho Falls Public Library, continuing the Church's tradition of giving back to the community this holiday season.

"This is what Christmas is all about," Rev. McDaniels said.

To learn more about upcoming holiday events at the Idaho Falls Public Library, click here for the events calendar.