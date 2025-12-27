Large band of snow dusting Idaho valleys and cold front creating sub-zero temperatures

A band of snow in a wintry system is moving across Eastern Idaho today, with scattered snowfall in the valleys and heavy snowfall in the mountains. A push of Arctic air will also move westward across the Continental Divide on Saturday, bringing another change in wind direction, and much colder temperatures to follow.

A snowfall band is passing through the Upper Snake Plain and northeast highlands this afternoon. This wintry mix could bring about 1-2 inches of wet, slushy snow. As the band shifts southeast, be ready for abrupt changes in driving conditions on US-20, US-26, and I-15.

A winter storm warning and advisory was placed into effect by the National Weather Service for the Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Heavy snow is expected, with total snowfall of 5 to 10 inches and winds gusting up to 35 mph. Areas such as Stanley, Ketchum, Island Park, and Driggs, along with all our mountain passes, will see chances of significant snowfall, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

Some light snow is anticipated across all valley floors, including Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley; however, accumulation is expected to be minimal. Please exercise extra caution when traveling across the region this weekend and check the latest forecasts and road conditions.

This winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 AM Friday through 8 PM MST Saturday.

Temperatures across the region have dropped dramatically since the beginning of this week, and we are expected to see some lows below zero later this evening. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 degrees. Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 27 degrees, followed by a chilly Monday morning with a low of 8 degrees. High temperatures at the start of the last week of the year will be in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead, high temperatures will gradually rise through the middle of next week, but overnight lows will remain in the teens after Monday.