Winter System continues to create rain and snow mixtures across the region

Rain and wintry mixes remain in the forecast for Sunday, especially toward the East later in the afternoon and into the evening. The upcoming first complete work and school week of 2026 will also be wet on and off, but temperatures will begin to cool back down. Some snow will start reaching the valley floors by this Sunday evening after 5 pm, with light accumulations around the Snake River Plain.

Bands of moisture continue to move across our area from the south and west, but a cold front will follow them in the upcoming days. The central mountains and Magic Valley saw a larger storm band earlier this morning, and it has broken up as it crosses into western Wyoming.

The majority of this wintry band will be embedded in the higher elevations, resulting in heavy precipitation in places like Island Park and the Jackson area. The day will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 44°. South-southwest winds will be noticeable, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night stays unsettled, with rain likely before late evening and overnight lows dipping to around 34 degrees.

By Monday, colder air begins to mix in as the current storm system moves further into Wyoming, increasing the chance of rain and snow, particularly after late morning. While precipitation chances drop to 30%, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will remain above average, in the lower 40s, with mostly cloudy skies.