Dry Weekend & Patchy Fog Continues

More patches of fog continue to greet residents around Eastern Idaho in the early mornings. We're still sitting under the ridge of high pressure along the west coast. As a result, we'll experience chilly overnight temperatures. The weekend afternoons will warm into the 30s, with dry conditions continuing.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY:

WHAT - Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air near the surface, which will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE - Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN - Until noon MST Sunday.

IMPACTS - Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

Saturday skies continue the pattern of sunny skies and light winds in the afternoon. High temperatures across the region will settle into the mid 30’s. As the sun sets, our overnight lows will settle back to the teens, around 15°.

Some dry weather and light winds are expected to continue through the middle part of next week, and we're still looking at some warm days with cold nights across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Sunday's forecast also calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 40s in some valleys. There is a possibility of snow and wet weather returning to our area by late next week.