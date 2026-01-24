Weak cold front bringing cooler temperatures as patchy fog pattern continues

A weak cold front moves through the region this weekend, with dry cold air moving down the Snake River Plain. We'll see some temperatures in the single digits for morning lows and teens elsewhere, and some negatives in some mountain locations, particularly where it's clear. Some pockets of snowy weather will pop up this Saturday just toward the south of Eastern Idaho and East of the Jackson, Wyoming area.

We remain on the edge of the massive winter storm that covers the bulk of the Eastern United States this weekend. As a result, we're only seeing portions of that extensive low-pressure system in our area, with dry, cold air pushing south. For the remainder of this Saturday, the Snake River Plain will see mostly sunny skies with just a slight chance of mountain snow.

A small pocket of snow hovers over the lower Snake River Plain area, creating a light dusting in portions of Pocatello. Highs reach only about 25°, and winds will lighten and shift to the southwest by afternoon. Cloud cover returns Saturday night, bringing a low near 10°. Overall, Saturday's temperatures are expected to be the coldest.

On Sunday, we can anticipate plenty of sunshine and a slight increase in temperatures, reaching around 28°, accompanied by a gentle west wind. The warming trend will persist into Monday, with partly sunny conditions and a high of approximately 32°. Although the temperatures won't be especially warm, the start of the week will feel warmer and brighter.