Friday flurries & warming trend into the weekend

We jump into the weekend with warm conditions, low clouds, and light snow showers through portions of Saturday. On Friday morning, patchy dense fog and ice are likely, with a low in the lower 20s. High pressure will bring in above-average temperatures, with cloud coverage riding in from the Northwest Pacific.

For Friday afternoon, our forecast remains mostly cloudy and a low risk of snow. Most of the snow flurries and showers will be east of the Snake River Plain. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain, with a light north wind. Moisture from the high-pressure system moving inland toward us will mainly be in the form of cloud coverage, thus increasing the likelihood of a flurry mix for the weekend. Lightly scattered snow could develop later into Friday afternoon and spread across the Western Wyoming border.

Will see temperatures continue to climb into above-average numbers throughout the weekend. High pressure will dominate the forecast moving into the first week of February. A weak shortwave will arrive on Monday, bringing a dip into cooler temperatures and a slight chance of snow flurries in mountainous areas at the start of the week.