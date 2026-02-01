Kickstart into February with warm temperatures and clear skies

We are starting off the month of romance with sunny skies and warm temperatures. High pressure will dominate our forecast for the remainder of this first Sunday of February and the foreseeable future. There is some patchy fog still looming around the horizon for the overnight and early morning hours. With this high-pressure system rebounding in from the West, we’ll also see warmer daytime temperatures this upcoming week, with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air near the surface, which will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

We can expect partly sunny skies on Sunday, with high temperatures ranging from 45° to 50° across the Snake River Plain. No hazards or weather impacts are expected to reach our region as we close out the weekend. A light north wind blowing in will cause a slight chill. An overall pleasant weekend in the Snake River Plain and mountainous areas. We are going to see above-average temperatures & clear skies into the late week and beyond.

A shortwave of cooler temperatures will move over the area by Monday, bringing a slight chill to our lows and the possibility of flurries in the highlands. Slightly breezy winds will blow throughout the week, bringing a slight chill to the air. We will see a warming trend on Wednesday, quickly heat the area back up, with highs getting into the 50s by the end of next week.