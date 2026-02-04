Rigby High School to perform with Foreigner at Mountain America Center

Rigby, ID (KIFI) - Congratulations are in order for the Rigby High School choir, which has been selected to perform alongside the legendary rock band Foreigner at the Mountain America Center. This exciting opportunity follows the annual competition for local high schools, hosted by 94.9 and 104.5 "The Pick," where students had the chance to submit their covers of iconic 80s songs.

The school choir received exciting news yesterday afternoon when local radio DJ Shaggy from 94.9 "The Pick" made the announcement. The students will take the stage at the Mountain America Center to deliver an incredible performance of the classic rock ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The Rigby High School choir will also receive a generous $500 donation in support of their program.

Foreigner, a legendary rock band and a proud member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will be performing at the Mountain America Center on Wednesday, March 25. Join them for an unforgettable evening of classic rock hits. With 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 singles, and more than 80 million albums sold globally, Foreigner remains one of the most celebrated rock bands in history.

To purchase tickets, you can visit Ticketmaster, visit in person at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office, or visit the Mountain America Center website here.