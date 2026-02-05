Free potatoes available at Sunnyside Elementary School fundraiser

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Sunnyside Elementary is hosting a fundraiser today that gives community members a chance to support local students while picking up free fresh Idaho-grown potatoes.

Northwest Biotech Inc. is partnering with the Sunnyside Elementary PTO for the fundraiser, which runs today from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.

Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly back to Sunnyside Elementary to support student programs and school needs. In addition, the Idaho Falls school district 91 will match every dollar raised, doubling the fundraiser's impact. Sunnyside Elementary Principal Kylie Dixon shared that the fundraiser has already had a great impact on surrounding neighborhoods and the student body.

"The students have been bagging up potatoes for families and people in the community, and people in the neighborhood have been coming by," Principal Dixon said. "We also had a handful of students who were like taking backpacks full and wagons full around the neighborhood and selling them, and that way, too. So, it was kind of a last-minute fundraising decision, but it ended up being a really fun community event."

The event features farm-fresh Russet Burbank potatoes, and organizers say the fundraiser is an easy way for families and community members to give back.

Community members are encouraged to stop by Sunnyside Elementary during the afternoon to support the school and take home locally grown potatoes.