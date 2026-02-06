Sunny Friday bringing warm temperatures around the region

High pressure remains in control this Friday, bringing sunny conditions to the start of the weekend. As this large ridge of high pressure is overhead, it is keeping conditions across the region dry and clear. Precipitation is not expected to return to the area until later Sunday evening and Monday morning.

This Friday, light winds from the northeast are forecast, resulting in a slight breeze. This especially applies to the lower Snake River Plain, where gusts only reach the teens in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and mid-50s by this afternoon.

Temperatures today and throughout tomorrow will remain above average, with our lows averaging around 10 degrees above the norm for this time of year. Increasing cloud coverage should start moving into our area by Sunday.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY:

* WHAT...Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air near the surface, which will continue to trap pollutants.

* WHERE...Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.

IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

Inversions are expected to strengthen again, trapping some of the haze closer to the foothills and bench areas. Air stagnation advisories will remain in effect throughout the weekend. This high-pressure system will begin to weaken late in the weekend. With low pressure moving in from the south, there is a possibility of rain and snow early next week. At this time, it seems likely that we will mainly see snow in the mountains when the precipitation begins.