Inside Peek Into the New Water Tower

Image courtesy of the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls skyline looks a lot different now that the old water tower is officially gone.

But what does the new water tower actually do for the Idaho Falls community? Anchor Megan Lavin gives us an exclusive inside look.

Locals React

For many, the previous water tower was more than just a structure. There was a strong emotional attachment to the longtime landmark.

When the city announced it was coming down, the news sparked strong reactions across the community.

A quick search of “water tower” in any of the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook pages shows just how much conversation it generated.

Many people don’t care for the look or design of the new water tower compared to the old one. Others say they’re not exactly sure what it does — other than change the view. We interviewed several Idaho Falls residents. Here’s what they had to say:

“I don’t even know.”

“Have no idea.”

“I think it’s pretty sad.”

Thirsty for Knowledge

We climbed all 160 steps of the spiraling interior staircase to get directly underneath where the water sits.

We even looked out the window painters use to access the exterior of the tower.

The octagonal hatch is how workers access the final portion at the top — an area we were not permitted to enter. Standing beneath 8.3 million pounds of water is a staggering feeling.

The new water tower holds 1 million gallons of water — twice the capacity of the old tower, that's approximately 333 Wes Deist Aquatic Centers.

How It Works

Water Superintendent David Richards says the new structure is a major upgrade for the city.

“This is leaps and bounds ahead as far as technology goes,” Richards said.

Despite the improved technology, the concept is fairly simple.

“So we have two separate pipes — one that brings water into the tower and one that brings water out,” Richards explained.

“Elevation and gravity supply water pressure into our system. And that water pressure helps protect our system.”

That pressure plays an important role.

“It helps keep contaminants out of the water system because if there’s a break or a leak, the water flows out of the pipes rather than allowing anything to flow back in,” Richards said. “It also stores water for emergency needs such as firefighting. And in the event of a catastrophic emergency, we have water stored and aren’t reliant on power to pump it.”

Richards said the project was a long time coming and necessary for several reasons — not just the lead paint on the old tower.

“2008 was when we first found out the old tower was an issue,” Richards said. “The foundation needed to be replaced. The piping inside the tower needed to be replaced. When we started adding up the costs associated with those repairs — and considering that when it was built, earthquake loading wasn’t part of the design — one thing led to another. Its useful life had been met. It needed to be replaced.”

Richards said the interior staircase is also a major improvement. In the past, workers had to climb the outside of the tower in the elements when maintenance was needed — including changing a light bulb about twice a year.

With population growth in mind, Richards said the tower will meet demand.

“This, combined with our other well sites, will provide water to meet all of our needs,” he said.

Why Downtown?

Some have questioned why the new tower was built downtown near the old site instead of farther away in the foothills.

“We opted to build it here near the river because the aquifer isn’t very deep,” Richards explained. “The existing well used for the old tower is still in service. It’s located near Idaho Falls Power’s administration building just across the street. Instead of pumping to the old tower, it now pumps to this new tower. That’s why we wanted to build it as close as possible to the existing well site.”

Is the Water Safe to Drink?

“This water has a multitude of uses,” Richards said. “First and foremost, culinary uses indoors — cooking, showering, and all the typical household needs.”

Other Benefits

“Gravity is always available,” Richards said. “We have generators at our other well sites to supply water if the power goes out, but it takes time for those generators to start up. This tower is integral in keeping water pressure available until those generators are running.”

The new tower is also designed to withstand earthquakes.

“All of our structures are designed for earthquake loading,” Richards said. “If an earthquake were to happen in the area, this structure will support itself and will not come down. The walls are close to about a foot thick.”

City officials say the earthquake-resistant design, expanded water storage, and updated technology should help support the community’s water needs for decades to come.

The project cost approximately $9 million. Richards said the city began gradually raising water rates in 2015 to help cover the cost.

They anticipate the new tower should last approximately 100 years.