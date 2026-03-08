Windy & warm Sunday, more wind on the way

We jump into the top of this week with warm, sunny skies across the valley, but stronger winds bring light snow showers to the elevated Eastern Highlands. Warm and unsettled weather patterns this Sunday will cause light snow showers this evening above 6000 ft.

Winds are picking up this Sunday afternoon, with wind speeds in the Snake River Plain averaging in the mid-twenties and breezing in from the southwest. Temperatures remain above average, with very spring-like conditions across the valley. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, with a slight cooldown into the mid to lower 30s later this evening. Elevated residents continue to see overcast skies this Sunday, as light snow showers are expected to reach areas above 6000 ft.

Monday will be another mild day, with temps in the mid-50s. Wind speeds will continue to pick up, with a Wind Advisory in effect from noon through sundown across much of the Snake River Plain. Expect wind gusts to reach above 45mph, possibly more than 50mph, on Monday afternoon. Winds will calm slightly later into Monday evening, still lingering in the mid-twenties, however. Temperatures will also drop back down into the lower 30s. Some slight pop-up snow showers are expected in the Northeast of Island Park and the Jackson area.

Tuesday will be cooler and breezy, with some mountain showers possibly in the mix, and a high back in the 40s, which is more seasonal for this time of year. The average in Idaho Falls is 42 in early to mid-March. Expect dry conditions to continue throughout the Snake River Plain, as we adjust to Daylight Saving time.