Idaho among states receiving unsolicited seed packages from China

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is warning people who get unsolicated package of seeds in the mail from China to not open them.

The office said they have received approximately 20 calls or emails saying these packages have been sent to Idahoans.

Other states have reported people receiving seeds in the mail.

They ask if you have received a package of seeds to not open or plant them. But rather, contact the Idaho office of USDA APHIS at (208) 373-1600.

They also said keep the label and package and wait for further instructions from the USDA on how to dispose.