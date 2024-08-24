June 21, 1960 ~ August 23, 2024 (age 64)

Warren Dale Hawkes, beloved husband, devoted father, and the coolest Papa to his 14 grandchildren, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Born on June 21, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Warren was the youngest of eight children to William and Pauline Hawkes. From an early age, he learned the values of hard work on the family dairy farm, in Goshen, Idaho, where he balanced early morning piano practice with outdoor chores, thanks to his mother's insistence on cultivating an appreciation for beautiful music.

Warren attended school in Firth, Idaho, and graduated high school in 1978. He married Tamie Cox, with whom he had three daughters: Heidi, Cindy, and Betsy. Though their paths eventually diverged, Warren found his true soulmate in Jill Butikofer Hawkes, whom he married in 1990. Jill brought two more daughters, M'Kenzi and Amy, into his life, and together they built a loving and blended family.

Warren mastered the trade of machining, beginning his career at Idaho Falls Foundry before dedicating over 30 years to Idaho Steel Products. His expertise in the field earned him the respect of his peers, culminating in the prestigious Employee of the Year award in 2018. Warren's legacy extended beyond his workplace as he shared his knowledge through teaching night classes at I-Tech, now College of Eastern Idaho, helping to shape the next generation of machinists.

A man of many passions, Warren loved the outdoors, fishing, and gardening. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, unwavering in his support through the highs and lows. His adventurous spirit led him to travel and try new experiences, but he always cherished the simple pleasures-a good cup of coffee or a quiet morning fishing. He was a great cook, a talent he learned from his mother. He loved good food and his family enjoyed many wonderful meals together.

Warren is survived by his loving wife, Jill Butikofer Hawkes; five daughters, Heidi (Tony) Oyola, Cindy (Shane) Talbot, M'Kenzi (Blair) Jenkins, Amy (Shane) Hiatt, and Betsy (Darick) Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Mike, Dan, and Brian Hawkes; and sister, Linda Pattee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Hawkes; and sisters, Jean Scott, Paula Baxter, and Susan Hagen.

Warren's family and friends will forever remember his quiet strength, his wonderful sense of humor, his love of music, and the love he had for those closest to him. His legacy of hard work, love, and simple joys will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Idaho Cancer Center, Teton Cancer Institute, and Enhabit Hospice for their loving care of Warren and his family. An extra special thanks to our Nurse Betty for taking such wonderful care of Dad.

"He has 5 girls…maybe a few wrinkles, a grey hair or two. Just the small signs of a dad to quite the crew, of beautiful women so kind and strong; raised with happiness, love and patience so long. A fun-filled past, stocked with memories, now all grown with their own families. We will always be grateful for a man we call Dad, for the most perfect life his 5 daughters could ever have."

Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Wood Funeral Home East (963 S. Ammon Rd.). The family will meet with friends 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service.