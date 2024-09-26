October 28, 1966 ~ September 23, 2024 (age 57)

Bonnie Ann Beck, 57, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2024, at her home. She was under the care of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.

Bonnie was born October 28, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Stephen Allen Beck and Annette Frandsen Beck. She grew up in Ucon, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended the Development Workshop and The Adventure Center.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bonnie also participated in SNAP and the Special Olympics.

Bonnie loved music, especially the Frozen soundtrack, bowling, and Hostess fruit pies. Her nickname was Bubbles because of how much she loved them. She loved to dance, anything Disney, hamburgers and most of all, her family!

Bonnie is survived by her siblings, David (Chris) Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Kathy (Jay) Dye of Idaho Falls, ID, Phil (Julie) Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Kent (Ruth) Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Jason Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Ryan (Jen) Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Angie (Jared) LeBlanc of Idaho Falls, ID, Perla Torres of Idaho Falls, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Allen Beck and Annette Frandsen Beck Torres; and her brother, Karl Beck.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Ucon Cemetery, 3960 105th North, with David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. prior at Ucon Ward building, 10454 North 41st East.