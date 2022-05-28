Extra patrols planned this Memorial Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police Troopers will be out at full staff patrolling across Idaho working to keep motorists safe this Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting Friday and continuing through Labor Day, ISP troopers will begin extra patrols as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to help prevent impaired driving and keep our highways safe.

"Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have sacrificed for our nation," ISP Major Charlie Spencer said. It's also a time to join together with family and friends. No one wants their holiday to be a time of tragedy or loss because of irresponsible choices made behind the wheel."

The consequences of choosing to drive while impaired are real. Each year in Idaho, over 100 people die due to an impaired driver. Hundreds more are injured, and countless families are shattered. That's why ISP is asking drivers to take extra precautions this holiday weekend and help do their part to help prevent impaired driving. Here's how:

Plan for a safe, sober ride

Choose a sober friend as a designated driver

Arrange for a taxi or rideshare

If you're hosting an event, provide non-alcoholic options and make sure your guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seatbelt. It's your best defense against impaired drivers

If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477 (*ISP) or 911. Your actions could save someone's life.

"ISP troopers are on patrol every day to keep impaired drivers off our roadways," ISP Captain Matt Smith said. "Helping educate drivers about how their choices behind the wheel impact others is part of that. That's why we're out here. The goal of the men and women who serve with ISP is to spare families the grief and pain impaired driving crashes cause. We want everyone to have a great holiday weekend and get wherever they're going safely."