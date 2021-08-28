Idaho Falls makes a statement, blows out Hillcrest 41-7 to open season with a win

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Tigers came out swinging on opening night at Thunder Stadium, blowing out Hillcrest 41-7 in a statement road victory. Idaho Falls scored 34 points in the first half, and that was more than they needed to pick up the victory.

It was a dominating first half for the Tigers as Skyler Olsen and the Idaho Falls offense torched the Knights defense. That included a 27-yard TD pass from Olsen to Beau Anderson in the final minute of the half.

The Tigers didn't need any more points, but added a touchdown to cement a 41-7 victory.

Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot next Friday while Hillcrest will try to get in the win column at Vallivue.