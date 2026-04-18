Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday boys high school baseball scores – April 18

Pixabay
By
Published 9:14 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Rigby  7
Thunder Ridge  4

GAME 2:
Rigby  9
Thunder Ridge  1

Canyon Ridge  6
Highland   7

Bonneville  13
Skyline  6

American Falls  0
South Fremont   17

Snake River  5
Teton  4

Declo  2
Firth   17

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.