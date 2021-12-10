Idaho State to announce new football coach

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Athletics is set to announce a new head football coach. The announcement is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

The former head football coach, Rob Phenicie, was let go on November 20 after the last season's game against the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals finished the 2021 season with a 1-10 record. Phenicie compiled a 16-35 overall record in five seasons as head coach. Phenicie said, at the end of the day, the Bengals needed to win more games during his tenure.

"I know I had to be a better head coach," Phenicie said. "And the university, I think they need to move forward, and I can't be upset at the decision because bottom line is you got to win games, and when you don't do that, there's going to be a change at the top and that starts with me."

You can watch a live stream of the event here on this page at 2 p.,m.