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Wednesday American Legion baseball scores – July 15

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
By
New
Published 9:18 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls Bandits AA  9
Minico Storm AA    0

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls Bandits AA 
Minico Storm AA

"A" DISTRICT TOURNAMENT - (WED)
Pocatello Razorbacks A   2
Pocatello Bison A   3

Idaho Falls Tigers    23
Shelley 4B Post 23    6

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