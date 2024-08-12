Skip to Content
White Pine Charter School to open on time after flooding

Director of Schools, Ron Cote, says almost a million gallons of water flooded the site
Carissa Coats
By
New
today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:52 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Things are looking up for White Pine Charter School after a pipe burst at the new school site.

Despite a flood of about a million gallons of water, the new school is scheduled to open on time. That's according to White Pine's Director of Schools, Ron Cote.

Cleanup and repairs are almost finished, thanks to two restoration companies and the school's contractors.

Faculty should be able to access their classrooms as of Monday. There will still be work to finish even after the school year begins.

