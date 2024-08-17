Possible power shutoffs for Idaho Power customers

Actual duration will depend on the time needed to perform post-storm safety patrols and repair any damage found. Unplanned, weather-related outages might also occur separate from a PSPS.

Starting as early as 3 p.m. August 17 Idaho Power may need to implement these PSPS’s in the following cities for the noted amount of time.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Continued concerns about storm conditions and wildfire risk is prompting the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.