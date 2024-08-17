Skip to Content
Possible power shutoffs for Idaho Power customers

Idaho Power
today at 2:52 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Continued concerns about storm conditions and wildfire risk is prompting the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). 

Starting as early as 3 p.m. August 17 Idaho Power may need to implement these PSPS’s in the following cities for the noted amount of time. 

- Pocatello area: 3-9 hours

- American Falls area: 3-5 hours

- Arbon Valley: 10-14 hours

- Rock Creek: 5-6 hours

Actual duration will depend on the time needed to perform post-storm safety patrols and repair any damage found. Unplanned, weather-related outages might also occur separate from a PSPS.

Visit idahopower.com/wildfire for additional information and outage preparation tips.

