Possible power shutoffs for Idaho Power customers
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Continued concerns about storm conditions and wildfire risk is prompting the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
Starting as early as 3 p.m. August 17 Idaho Power may need to implement these PSPS’s in the following cities for the noted amount of time.
- Pocatello area: 3-9 hours
- American Falls area: 3-5 hours
- Arbon Valley: 10-14 hours
- Rock Creek: 5-6 hours
Actual duration will depend on the time needed to perform post-storm safety patrols and repair any damage found. Unplanned, weather-related outages might also occur separate from a PSPS.
Visit idahopower.com/wildfire for additional information and outage preparation tips.