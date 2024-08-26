Evacuations are still active for Zone 1 near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Evacuations are still in place for people near the Wapiti Fire burning near Stanley.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office said Zone 1 is in the go status, Zone 2 is in the set status, and Zone 3 is in the ready status.

Zone locations for Wapiti Fire near Stanley.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center for people affected by the fire. It is at the Stanley Community Center at 510 Eva Falls Avenue. The Red Cross is also prepared to open a shelter in Challis if necessary.

The fire has closed State Highway 21 from east of Lowman to Stanley.

The lightning-caused fire has grown to 68,124 acres.

Sunday morning in Stanley, Idaho.

Fire managers said the fire “moved very little over the weekend.” Firefighters continue to use dozers, hand lines, air resources, and hoses to surround structures in the subdivisions near Stanley and along Highway 21 towards Lowman.

It is zero percent contained.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday night, August 27, at 6 p.m. at the fire station in Lowman.