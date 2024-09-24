Snake River walk gets makeover thanks to volunteers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Part of the Snake River in Idaho Falls got a trim Tuesday. About 200 workers from Melaleuca pruned trees and cleaned up the river bank. They worked on a two-and-a-half mile stretch between Freeman Park and Broadway.

The cleanup is part of an annual service project. It should beautify that stretch of the river, make it safer, and improve access.

"This year it's been really nice to see the work that we had already done is still being used," said Jamie Reynolds, the Vice President for Human Resources at Melaleuca. "Now, we're able to hit areas that we weren't able to last year."

Last year, they rounded up some 40 dump trailers full of branches and debris. This is the second year that Melaleuca workers have helped the Idaho Falls parks and Recreation clean-up along the river.