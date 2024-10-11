October is National Apple Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – How about them apples? Dozens of apple varieties have arrived at Fred Meyer this month, stealing the spotlight from Pumpkin Spice, just in time for National Apple Month.

According to the USDA Economic Research Service, apples held the top spot for fruit consumption in the US with an average of 15 pounds per person in 2023.

America is expected to produce almost 10 billion pounds of apples in the 2023-2024 season.

"At Fred Meyer, we are proud to feature an outstanding selection of the best conventionally and organically farmed apples in the world grown right here in the Northwest,” says Tiffany Sanders, Fred Meyer Corporate Affair Director and apple fanatic. “From the classic favorites to newer, high-flavor/high-crunch varieties, Fred Meyer customers can always find inspiration and fun enjoying the season’s best local apples!”

Apples have been a favorite fruit of the U.S.A. since the early 1600s. In 1603 Jamestown, settlers grew apples for the sole purpose of making cider. National Apple Month is observed throughout the month of October.

Fun Facts:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 12.3% of American adults meet their fruit intake recommendations. The more apples in your diet, the better!

Apples are a reliable source of fiber that acts as a prebiotic to aid colon function and digestion, high in vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties to help us absorb and store iron, maintain strong tissues, boost our immune system and produce more collagen for hair, skin and nail health.

The first apple to be named by consumers was the Cosmic Crisp. “Cosmic” refers to the starlike bursts on the apple and “Crisp” pays tribute to the Honeycrisp parentage.

To let your pre-sliced apples last longer, rinsing them in salt water is key.

Back by popular demand is Kroger’s limited-edition Harvest Apple product line. These products can exclusively be shopped in-store, while supplies last. The limited-edition line includes: