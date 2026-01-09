Rep. Simpson announces $13 Million secured for critical water infrastructure scross southeast Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson's Office:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson–Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee–highlighted the inclusion of $13,000,000 in funding for the State and Tribal Assistance Grants (STAG) for the cities of American Falls, Bellevue, Fort Hall, and Rigby Idaho, at his request through Community Project Funding (CPF) in H.R. 6938, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026.

“During this pivotal time for water in Idaho, I am proud of the resources provided for water infrastructure projects and the impact they will have in our neighborhoods,” said Rep. Simpson. “As Idaho's only appropriator, it is my honor and responsibility to advocate for Idaho and ensure our state's priorities are heard. I am proud of the collaborative effort with my office and the cities of American Falls, Bellevue, Fort Hall, and Rigby to produce meaningful results for our communities.”

"The City of American Falls is preparing to move forward with a much-needed, citywide drinking water project to modernize aging infrastructure, improve water efficiency, and position our community for responsible growth. This project is critical to the long-term health and reliability of our water system, but it carries a cost that is difficult for a small city like ours to take on alone. For that reason, we are respectfully requesting $2 million in federal support through Community Project Funding. We are grateful to Congressman Simpson for considering this request. His support would help ease the financial burden on our residents and allow us to move forward with work that is essential to the future of American Falls. This investment would benefit not only today’s residents, but generations to come," said Gilbert Hofmeister, Mayor of American Falls

“Our city faces issues with growth, water usage, and undersized lines. The American Falls Drinking Water Project will correct these issues—but at a high cost. The work has to be done, and it has been a struggle finding enough funding for this vital project while keeping up with the other demands of a city. We thank Congressman Simpson for being an ally to us in Congress to get a significant share of taxpayer monies returned to this area to help cover the cost of upgrading our water system,” said Scott Dalling, American Falls Water Superintendent.

“On behalf of the City of Bellevue, as Mayor of our community, I would like to extend my deep gratitude and appreciation for Congressman Simpson’s leadership in advancing $4,000,000 in Community Project Funding towards the City’s public drinking water system improvements project. The funding will be used to bring the City’s drinking water system back into regulatory compliance with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, providing long-term, reliable drinking water services to Bellevue. These funds will help offset the exorbitant costs of the required improvements ensuring affordable drinking water services to those who live, work, and recreate in our community. Thank you for representing the great state of Idaho, and small communities like ours,”said Chris Johnson, former City of Bellevue mayor and current public works director.

“On behalf of the City of Bellevue, I extend our community’s deepest gratitude to Congressman Mike Simpson for his leadership in securing $4,000,000 in Community Project Funding for critical improvements to Bellevue’s public drinking water system. This funding will enable the City to bring its drinking water infrastructure back into compliance with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality regulations—ensuring long-term, reliable, and safe drinking water for all who live, work, and recreate in Bellevue. These federal dollars will significantly reduce the financial burden of necessary upgrades, helping us maintain affordable water services for our residents and businesses. We are sincerely thankful for Congressman Simpson’s continued commitment to representing the great state of Idaho and supporting small communities like ours. His advocacy makes a lasting difference,” said Mayor Christina Giordani, City of Bellevue.

“Access to safe and reliable drinking water is essential to the health and safety of our Tribal members. The Sheepskin Water Tank Replacement Project addresses long-standing infrastructure needs and will help in improving water pressure, storage, and fire protection for our growing community. We’re profoundly thankful to Representative Mike Simpson for his steadfast support and advocacy throughout this process and for his continued efforts to advance critical infrastructure projects that directly benefit the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes,” said Donna Thompson, Chairwoman of the Fort Hall Business Council.

“The City of Rigby is very excited about the STAG funding announcement. The funding will greatly assist in making much needed improvements to the City’s water facilities. We are grateful to Congressman Simpson’s office for assisting us with this opportunity. This investment in our community will help us be better prepared for our future needs and growth,” said Mayor Richard Datwyler, City of Rigby.