Officials say Island Park cyanobacteria bloom continues to grow as health alert remains in effect

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Several days after a health alert was issued for Island Park Reservoir, Idaho environmental officials say the harmful cyanobacteria bloom is continuing to grow, with warm summer temperatures creating favorable conditions for the bacteria to spread.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says recent satellite imagery shows the bloom has expanded since the alert was first announced, and residents and visitors are urged to continue avoiding contact with affected water.

"We put Island Park at the alert level," said Will Reynolds, DEQ's Harmful Algae Bloom Lead. "Based on the information that we have, especially the satellite data, and looking at the recent trend, it looks like that bloom is increasing. As we approach the summer temperatures, it triggers those cyanobacteria to again multiply rapidly, leading to a bloom that can be dangerous for people and animals alike."

Cyanobacteria, commonly referred to as blue-green algae, naturally occur in lakes and reservoirs. During periods of hot weather, abundant sunlight and calm water, the organisms can multiply rapidly and produce toxins that pose health risks to humans, pets and wildlife.

Example of Cyanobacteria's appearance | Image Courtesy of the Department of Environmental Quality

According to DEQ, pets are especially susceptible because they are more likely to drink lake water while swimming or lick algae from their fur after leaving the water. Exposure to cyanotoxins can also make people sick, causing symptoms that may include skin irritation, stomach illness and other health effects. It is advised at this time to avoid allowing young children to play in the water near the Island Park Reservoir to prevent chances of ingestion.

Officials like Reynolds strongly advise visitors to avoid any water that:

Appears bright green or blue.

Has floating surface scum or mats.

Looks like spilled paint on the water's surface.

Anyone who comes into contact with suspicious water should rinse off with clean, fresh water as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to closely monitor children for signs of illness after exposure, while pet owners should seek veterinary care immediately if their animals appear sick after swimming or drinking reservoir water.

The DEQ says the health alert in Island Park is expected to remain in effect for at least 30 days. The agency will continue monitoring the reservoir through follow-up water sampling in a lab setting and satellite imagery, and the advisory will only be lifted once testing confirms cyanotoxin levels have returned to safe levels.

The public is also advised at this time to familiarize themselves with the department of environmental quality's website, where you can further idenfity images of cyanobacteria in the region and learn how to report it.

Island Park Reservoir remains open to recreation, but officials urge visitors to use caution and avoid areas where algae is visible until the health alert is lifted.