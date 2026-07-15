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Strict burn ban goes into effect in Madison County

Madison Fire Crews assist on the initial attack task force of engines down in southern Texas
Madison Fire Department via Facebook
Madison Fire Crews assist on the initial attack task force of engines down in southern Texas
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Published 8:59 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A new burn ban with stricter rules went into effect today, July 15, 2026, in Madison County, Idaho, prohibiting all open burning activities. This includes campfires, fireworks, and burning yard debris.

The ban comes amid an already active fire season where local firefighters battled two large, multi-day brush fires. Shortly after the Independence Day Holiday, Madison County Fire crews responded to a massive brush fire burning off Hwy. 33 near the Unified Sportsmen's Club. While crews from multiple agencies battled the fire, it still burned more than 1000 acres before it could be fully contained.

RELATED: More than 1,300 acres burned west of Rexburg

The ban applies to all open fires located within and in the unincorporated areas of Madison County. However, residents of Madison County can still use residential barbecue grills and enclosed fireplaces on their own property.

The ban is set to stay in effect through Sept. 30, 2026. Violators could face fines and may be held responsible for fire suppression costs if a fire starts.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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