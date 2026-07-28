Idaho among finalists for DOE’s Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Idaho has been named one of five states under consideration to host a new Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus. The campus is a U.S. Department of Energy initiative aimed at strengthening and modernizing the nation’s nuclear fuel cycle while creating thousands of jobs and attracting billions of dollars in investment.

The DOE announced that Idaho, Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Lousiana were selected from 28 applications submitted by 26 states. The agency has signed memorandums of understanding with each state.

According to the DOE, the proposed campuses would support activities across the full nuclear fuel cycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, recycling and reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, and final disposal solutions. Depending on the host site, campuses could also include advanced reactor projects, power generation facilities, advanced manufacturing operations and data centers.

“Idaho is honored to have been selected as one of five initial contenders to further explore the development of Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “For more than 70 years, Idaho has been at the forefront of nuclear innovation, and we are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Wright, and the U.S. Department of Energy for recognizing our unmatched expertise and legacy.”

Little added that Idaho looks forward to working with DOE to advance the nuclear fuel cycle, strengthen national energy security and create good-paying jobs.

Idaho is home to the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls. INL has long served as the nation’s leading nuclear energy research laboratory and has played a central role in advanced reactor development, nuclear fuel research and clean energy technology innovation.

"The United States has an opportunity to strengthen its nuclear enterprise for generations to come, and today's announcement is a critical step in that process," Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner said. "We're pleased that Idaho has been selected to advance to the next phase alongside other highly qualified states. Idaho has spent decades building the infrastructure, expertise and partnerships that support the full nuclear lifecycle, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Energy as it evaluates the strongest path forward."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the campuses are intended to help rebuild domestic nuclear capabilities and support what he called an American “nuclear renaissance.”

“These campuses will be massive generators of economic growth, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and be crucial to unleashing America’s nuclear renaissance,” Wright said.

DOE estimates a single campus could attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue and create nearly 25,000 jobs.

The DOE said states that ultimately pursue projects will negotiate hosting agreements at a later date. No final site selections have been announced, and the department did not provide a timeline for narrowing the field.