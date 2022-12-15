Christmas Wish Assembly shows the gift of giving

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI) - Bingham Academy in Blackfoot conducted a Christmas Wish Assembly for its entire school. Student council members set the entire assembly up to give back to their fellow students and staff.

All of the students and faculty sent out their wishes a few weeks ago. Then, student council members spent the past few weeks getting their presents from local Blackfoot businesses.

Today was the big hurrah! The student council gave the presents to each student and faculty member on Thursday afternoon in an assembly presentation. The presents included coats, basic necessities and funtastic items.

This is the first time the Bingham Academy has done this event and they hope to repeat it again next year.