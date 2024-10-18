True Value’s bankruptcy filing won’t hurt Idaho Falls hardware store

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - True Value, a wholesale hardware supplier, filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell to its rival company, Do It Best.

Brian Rocknak, owner of Rocknak’s Hardware Plus in Idaho Falls, says this change will not affect his business. His store purchases through True Value, but did not brand with the supplier.

“Things will flow pretty smoothly. Most hardware stores have multiple suppliers, so I don't see much of a hiccup. They can pick up inventory from a different supplier if needed,” Rocknak said.

Rocknak's Hardware Plus will continue to purchase with True Value even after it becomes part of Do It Best.

"We've diversified with multiple, vendors, and we shop our competition to keep our prices low and to keep inventory on the shelf," said Rocknak. "So I don't see a major effect to our business.”

True Value was founded in 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. Its 4,500 locations are owned and operated independently and are not part of the bankruptcy. True Value says it will keep supplying those locations with products.