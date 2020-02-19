Police seek help identifying burglar

Crime Tracker

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Police report the AT&T store in Jackson was burglarized on Jan. 28.

Detective Figueroa has been investigating this crime and thinks he may have identified a suspect who has been committing the same crime in other jurisdictions around the country.

This particular photo is from an AT&T in Bristol, TN.

Do you know him, or have you seen him around?

If you have any information, contact Detective Figueroa at (307) 733-1430.