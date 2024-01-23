Suspicious death investigation underway

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious death discovered west of Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

Officials say just after 3 p.m., emergency personnel were sent to a farm field near 75th W. and 17th S. when workers discovered a deceased man on the property.

When deputies and Idaho Falls ambulance personnel arrived, they found the victim had been deceased for an indeterminate amount of time and began processing the scene.

Currently, investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim and ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.