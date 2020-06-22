Supreme Court backs legislative authority over schools Superintendent

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled on the side of the Idaho Legislature in a suit filed against it by Idaho State Schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.

Ybarra filed suit after lawmakers transferred supervision of 18 fulltime job positions within the Department of Education's Technology Group to the State Board of Education. The bills also moved $2.7 million in funding for those positions.

The court decided that Senate Bills 1409 and 1410 were constitutional appropriations.

The court said the State Board of Education sets educational policy for the state and holds authority over institutions and public school systems. The Superintendent carries out the day-to-day policies, procedures, and duties authorized by the board.