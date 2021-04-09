D91 announces new superintendent

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees has successfully concluded superintendent contract negotiations with Dr. James Shank.

Dr. Shank will officially begin his duties as D91’s new superintendent on July 1, 2021.

“It is an honor to be selected as the superintendent of Idaho Falls School District and I look forward to working with each of you to advance the educational experience of the children of this incredible community,” Dr. Shank said. “High levels of learning and success for all students is my vision and mission. Individualized student engagement and growth is critical to achieving goals and personal fulfillment during and after these important formative years of development.”

Dr. Shank’s educational background includes teaching as a special education teacher, principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels, central office experience as a director of special education, federal programs and assessments, and previous superintendent experience in Washington and Utah.

Dr. Shank also has served as a board member for Snow College, a board member of the Advanced Regional Technical Education Coalition (ARTEC) and ARTEC-Industrial (ARTE I) charter schools. During his administrative career he founded three online learning schools and worked extensively with at-risk youth programs.

He received a Doctorate of Education Degree from Idaho State University, Master of Education and Bachelor of Science Degrees from Brigham Young University. He holds a minor in music and finds that music, the arts, and a wide variety of student activities are very important to everyone’s development.

Dr. Shank is married to Sallie Shank, who is a senior technical analyst for Hospital Corporation of America. They raised six children. All but one resides in the Mountain West.

“I am very pleased to be returning to Idaho Falls School District. We love the area and we look forward to reuniting with friends, family, and making new and lasting relationships,” Dr. Shank said.