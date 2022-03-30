Thirkill Elementary brings in 3,000 books thanks to the hard work of the students

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - March is Literacy month at Thirkill Elementary School in Soda Springs, and as part of their festivities, they had many different first responders and members of the military come to their school to read to them. But the big theme for the month was the Book Blast fundraiser.

The school librarian Tracy Lakey says after having a couple zoom calls with Books are Fun CEO Ben Kaplan, the kids took the idea and ran with it.

"They were totally excited. They really took a hold of that program and ran real quick with it. I think the opportunity that they were able to reach out to friends and family, people that they already knew, it wasn't scary to have to, door to door. They were able to reach out on that online platform, which the kids, you know, take to instantly," Lakey said.

She says the reactions of the kids were over joyed with some telling her "this is even better than Christmas." She says the books they got were an unknown.

"So they're excited. They get to rip open their packages. It's all kind of a surprise to them. What you know, what they're going to receive," Lakey said.

The student body of more than 360 was able to raise more than $37,000 and bring in more than 3,000 books.

Ben Kaplan says Lakey and School Principal Rod Worthington showed him their belief of why their school is so special.

"I was really moved by how committed they are to education and reading. And just the culture here at the school is so special," Kaplan said. "And and so we were able to partner up and do something really special for their students and get them a lot of books."

Kaplan says his goal and the goal of the fundraiser was to help the kids understand why we read.

"It's a blast. It puts into perspective just everything we do, all the hard work. This is this is why we do it. We're just really, really pumped about getting kids excited about reading," Kaplan said.

Each of the kids were able to go home with at least six books with a student in the third class shouting in excitement, "I got books. I got books!"